Twente ease to victory over Ex... FC Twente put their defeat to Volendam behind them by ...

Groningen sign American strike... Groningen have sealed the signing of Augsburg striker Ricardo Pepi ...

Gakpo stars as PSV hit seven p... Cody Gakpo scored a hattrick in what could be his ...

Younes joins Utrecht on loan Former Ajax winger Amin Younes is back in the Eredivisie ...

PSV confirms El Ghazi arrival PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of Anwar El Ghazi ...

Stengs joins Royal Antwerp on ... Calvin Stengs has departed OGC Nice to join Royal Antwerp ...

Heerenveen loan Anderlecht str... Heerenveen has boosted their attack with the addition of Anderlecht ...