FC Twente put their defeat to Volendam behind them by hammering Excelsior 4-0.
After only 14 seconds, Twente had the lead with Denilho Cleonise racing in on goal before slotting in the opener. Seven minutes later, Ricky van Wolfswinkel set up Christos Tzolis to fire Twente 2-0 up.
Excelsior improved after a dramatic opening and Couhaib Driouech thought he had pulled one back, but VAR stepped in to rule it off for offside.
On the hour, Václav Cerny entered the pitch and after two minutes he made it 3-0 and the Czech winger then wrapped up the scoring in injury time.
Twente are fourth with the victory while Excelsior are 7th.