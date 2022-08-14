FC Twente’s fine start to the season continued on Sunday as Ron Jans side defeated Fortuna Sittard 3-0.
Next week, Twente travel to Florence for a clash with Fiorentina, and the Tukkers showed their confidence in the clash with Fortuna Sittard.
Halfway through the first half, Ricky van Wolfswinkel made it 1-0 for the hosts with a nice strike, and just before the break, Joshua Brenet made it 2-0.
Eight minutes into the second half, Virgil Misidjan settled the victory with a lovely strike into the far corner.
Burak Yilmaz once again came off the bench for Fortuna Sittard but he could not prevent the loss for Fortuna Sittard.
Twente make it two league wins from two but they will be hoping that a knock picked up by Remi Zerrouki will not keep him out of the clash with Fiorentina on Thursday.