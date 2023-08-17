FC Twente has reached the Europa Conference League playoffs after a 3-0 win over Riga in Latvia. Twente progresses 5-0 on aggregate.
Leading 2-0 from the first leg in Enschede, Twente went into the game confident but Riga were better than last week and Lars Unnerstall was forced to save well from Anthony Contreras early on.
Manfred Ugalde had Twente’s first big chance but his shot was kept out by Riga goalkeeper Nils Purins, before Daan Rots also went close.
Ten minutes into the second half, Rots got space in the box and he curled the ball into the net via the underside of the crossbar to put Twente in front. Young substitute Gijs Besselink made it 2-0 before Naci Ünüvar added a late third.
Twente progresses to the playoff round and they will likely face Turkish giants Fenerbahce.