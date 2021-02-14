FC Twente ended their poor run of form with a 2-0 victory at Vitesse Arnhem.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Both sides went into the game in poor form with Vitesse not winning in their last three games, while Twente haven’t tasted victory for six games in a row.
After 16 minutes, it was Twente who had the lead when a poor pass from Riechedly Bazoer led to Luciano Narsingh setting up Queensy Menig to net.
Seven minutes before the break, Vitesse were dealt a blow when Oussama Tannane was forced off injured and he had to be replaced by Daan Huisman. Just before the break, Patrick Voegh could have equalised but he was denied by Joel Drommel.
Narsingh thought he had made it 2-0 early in the second half but his header was brilliantly cleared off the line by Max Wittek.
Oussama Darfalou and Noah Ohio came off the bench as Vitesse went in search of an equaliser but in the final minute, Twente sealed their win. Thijs van Leeuwen broke through before seeing his cross end up in the net via Eli Dasa.
Vitesse’s unbeaten home record this season ends and they sit 4th, while Twente are 7th.