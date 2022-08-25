FC Twente have been knocked out of the Europa Conference League after a 0-0 draw against Fiorentina on Thursday. The tie finished 2-1 on aggregate to the Italians.
Twente gave themselves a chance of reaching the group stages after the narrow loss in Florence last week and they began the clash full of energy. Michel Vlap had a strike taken off the line by Sofyan Amrabat as Twente went looking for the lead.
A firework going off caused a delay and after the game got back underway, Lars Unnerstall had to make a great save to deny a free kick by Andrea Sottil. Ramiz Zerrouki and Michal Sadílek both had shots at the other end before the break, but goalkeeper Pietro Terraciano kept the score level.
Vaclav Cerny could have made it 1-0 shortly into second half but Fiorentina defender Igor blocked the winger’s effort. At the other end, Unnerstall was in outstanding form to keep the Serie A side out.
The game was once again interrupted by crowd trouble, while on the pitch tempers flared too. Rolando Mandragora hit the post with an overhead kick for Fiorentina, who went down to ten men in the 90th minute as Igor saw his second yellow.
With the final chance of the game, Joshua Brenet could have won it for Twente and taken the clash to extra-time but his header did not find the net.
The game finished 0-0 meaning that FC Twente’s European campaign is already over.