FC Twente dropped points in the race for third spot after being held by 10-man Heracles Almelo.
The local derby got off to a fast start with Heracles reduced to ten men after only 16 minutes. Anas Ouahim was sent off after taking down Dimitrios Limnios.
Twente thought they had quickly scored the opening goal but Ricky van Wolfswinkel’s goal was disallowed for a foul on the goalkeeper Koen Bucker.
Twente were in control but in the 36th minute, Heracles took the lead after a swift counter resulted in Noah Fadiga firing past Lars Unnerstall. Gijs Smal equalised before the break from a free-kick.
In the second half, Heracles had better chances despite the man disadvantage. Sinan Bakis and Giacomo Quagliata shot wide, while Luca De la Torre fired a chance over the bar. At the other end, Michel Vlap wasted Twente’s best opportunity.
The draw means Twente can all but forget third spot as they are now two points behind Feyenoord, who faces Fortuna Sittard on Sunday. Heracles is 11th.