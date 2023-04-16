FC Twente saw three goals ruled out by VAR as they lost 1-0 to Utrecht.
Twente had dropped below Sparta Rotterdam ahead of the clash on Sunday so they were desperate for a victory.
Joshua Brenet thought he had given the Tukkers the lead but his header was ruled out for an offside. In the 24th minute, Sem Steijn also had the ball in the net but VAR spotted an offside in the build up.
In the second half, Ricky van Wolfswinkel tapped in but again VAR intervened with another offside spotted.
A frustrating afternoon for Twente got worse when Sander van de Streek fired the hosts ahead and the goal stood. Twente could not recover and Utrecht held on for the three points.
Twente remains in sixth, while Utrecht is one spot below them.