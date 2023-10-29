Feyenoord tasted defeat in the Eredivisie for the first time this season after going down to a 2-1 loss at FC Twente.
After their impressive 3-1 win over Lazio in the Champions League, Feyenoord were quickly brought back to earth by FC Twente. After ten minutes, Manfred Ugalde shot past Justin Bijlow after being found by Alfons Sampsted.
Feyenoord then controlled possession but they struggled to create chances. Before the break, Lutsharel Geertruida hit the post before the break but was flagged offside.
Arne Slot made a double change at the break with Luka Ivanusec and Alireza Jahanbakhsh replacing Igor Paixão and Bart Nieuwkoop.
Lars Unnerstall was called into action early in the second half and he also denied Ayase Ugalde when one-on-one. At the other end, Ugalde hit the post with a header.
In the 78th minute, Twente doubled their lead when Ricky van Wolfswinkel finished off on a rebound. It was initially ruled as offside but VAR corrected it as a goal.
Geertruida pulled one back for Feyenoord from a corner, but an equaliser did not come before the end and Twente consolidated third spot. Feyenoord is in fourth.