FC Twente has moved level on points with Feyenoord in third after a 2-0 win over ten-man NEC Nijmegen.
After the thrilling draw against PSV Eindhoven last week, Twente was looking for a win to keep up their pursuit of third spot. NEC was looking to build on their win over Cambuur last week and keep up their chase for a European playoff spot.
The first half was a poor affair with Twente having the best chances but Michel Vlap had his effort saved by Mattijs Branderhorst, while Michael Sadilek had a shot cleared off the line.
Ten minutes into the second half, NEC were reduced to ten men with Ali Akman shown a red card for a rash challenge on Sadilek. Twente took advantage of the red with Virgil Misidjan dribbling towards the penalty area before firing in the opener.
Ten minutes later, Misidjan set up Dimitrios Limnios to double Twente’s lead and seal their victory. Twente is fourth but now the pressure is on Feyenoord, who play on Sunday. NEC are 10th.