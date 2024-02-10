FC Twente have kept control of third spot in the Eredivisie after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Excelsior.
Joseph Oosting kept Myron Boadu on the bench once again as Ricky van Wolfswinkel led the line. That decision paid off as Twente raced into a 3-0 lead within the first 15 minutes.
After only two minutes, Daan Rots shot slipped through the hands of Stijn van Gassel for the opener before Van Wolfswinkel doubled the lead. In the 13th minute, a corner was met by Van Wolfswinkel to make it 3-0.
The game then settled and the next big talking point came in the second half as Twente were denied both a penalty and a goal from Naci Unuver by VAR.
Excelsior didn’t threaten a comeback and Twente eased to a victory which keeps them nine points ahead of AZ and Ajax. Excelsior is in 14th.