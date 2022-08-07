Sem Steijn netted in stoppage time to seal FC Twente a 1-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After the win in midweek, FC Twente boss Ron Jans decided to rest some of his starters for the season opener in Nijmegen.
The opening half saw NEC Nijmegen come closest through their new signing Oussama Tannane, who almost scored a goal of the season contender from the halfway line, but it narrowly missed. The midfielder also gave an excellent cross to Pedro Marques, but he could only head wide.
In the second half, Elayis Tavzan was denied by Lars Unnerstall and it seemed it would be a point each. However, substitute Sem Steijn netted a late winner on his Eredivisie debut for FC Twente.
FC Twente now hosts Cukaricki in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. The Tukkers lead 3-1 from the first-leg.