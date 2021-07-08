Luka Ilic will once again join FC Twente on loan from Manchester City.
The 22-year-old midfielder made 24 appearances in the Eredivisie last season for FC Twente, scoring twice.
The Tukkers and Manchester City have now agreed to extend the Serbian’s loan for another season.
It will be four seasons in a row that Ilic has played in the Netherlands with the youngster spending two years with NAC Breda before making the move to Twente.
