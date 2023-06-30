FC Twente has sealed the signing of Ajax attacking midfielder Naci Unuver on a season-long loan deal.
The attacking midfielder, that can also play on the left wing, spent last season on loan with Trabzonspor in Turkey. He made 12 appearances for the club.
Unuvar isn’t sure of playing time at Ajax and the club has loaned him for the campaign to Twente, who confirmed the 20-year-old’s arrival on Friday.
Twente technical director Jan Streuer told the club website, “Naci is a very talented player who can play offensively in several positions. He is just twenty years old and for his age he already has the necessary experience in professional football. Now is the time for him to get the chance to show himself in the Eredivisie. Naci is very technical, creative and has a good kick. We are happy that he has chosen FC Twente for the coming season.”
Unuvar is the third summer signing for Twente after Youri Regeer and Younes Taha.