Oriol Busquets is currently on loan with FC Twente but his aim is to impress Barcelona this summer and break into their first-team.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 21-year-old joined Twente in the summer on a season long loan deal from the Spanish giants. The midfielder has made 21 Eredivisie appearances so far.
Busquets, who has two appearances for Barcelona’s first-team already, is hoping for another chance at the Nou Camp after his loan deal ends.
He told Cadena SER, “I dream of returning to Barcelona and becoming part of the first team. Whether as a midfielder or as a defender, I hope I can show myself in the preparation.”
Busquets, who is not related to Sergio, spoke about the corona virus outbreak and the freedom he has in the Netherlands, compared to the lockdown in Spain, “There are a few restrictions, but we can still use the facilities at the club. We can only train with two at a time and we are clearly told what we can and cannot do. But there is more freedom her for somethings than in Spain. “