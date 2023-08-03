FC Twente are through to the next round of the Conference League after a 2-1 aggregate victory over Hammarby.
Last week in Enschede, Twente were by far the better side but they had to settle for a slender 1-0 victory thanks to Sem Steijn’s strike.
Hammarby caused Twente little danger early in the second leg but in the 38th minute, Jusef Erabi’s deflected effort beat Lars Unnerstall to give the hosts the lead.
Twente improved after the break but Michel Vlap, Manfred Ugalde and Steijn all missed good chances to find the equaliser. At the other end, Adi Nali fired just wide.
Joseph Oosting turned to Ricky van Wolfswinkel but he could not prevent the game from going to extra-time. Five minutes before penalties, Steijn found the equaliser after good work by Joshua Brenet.
Twente scrapes into the third qualifying round where they will face Latvian side Riga FC.