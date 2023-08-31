FC Twente’s European adventure is over for the year after they lost 1-0 in Enschede on Thursday to Fenerbahce. The Turkish side progresses 6-1 on aggregate.
Trailing 5-1 from the first leg, Twente needed a quick start but Ricky van Wolfswinkel missed a good chance in the second minute. Michel Vlap then put an opportunity wide.
In the second half, both Vlap and Sem Steijn both hit the post and twenty minutes before the end, Robin Propper conceded a penalty. Edin Dzeko kept his cool to make it 1-0 from the spot to the visitors.
Twente had no answer to that and they exit the UEFA Conference League in the playoff round.