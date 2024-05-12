Sparta earn a slender victory ... Sparta Rotterdam came away from Utrecht with a 1-0 win ...

Van Ginkel leads Vitesse to wi... Marco van Ginkel scored twice as Vitesse Arnhem came away ...

AZ keep race for CL open with ... AZ Alkmaar still have a chance of reaching the Champions ...

Ueda nets a later winner as Fe... Feyenoord came away from NEC Nijmegen with a 3-2 victory ...

PSV held to draw at Fortuna Si... Champions PSV Eindhoven were held to a 1-1 draw at ...

Twente put seven past Volendam... FC Twente are one game away from sealing their spot ...

RKC strike late to earn a prec... RKC Waalwijk scored a 90th minute equaliser to earn a ...