FC Twente are one game away from sealing their spot in the Champions League after they hammered Volendam 7-2.
After their defeat to AZ last week, a win was crucial for Twente but they fell behind in the fourth minute as Damon Mirani netted a tap-in.
Ricky van Wolfswinkel quickly equalised but Mirani then headed in his second to put Volendam 2-1 up in the 21st minute.
Twente reacted well and they scored four goals before the half time whistle. Naci Unuvar’s strike made it 2-2 before Robin Propper headed the hosts in front. Volendam’s resistance was broken and strikes from Youri Regeer and Sem Steijn made it 5-2.
In the second half, Steijn completed his hattrick with a header and a nice free kick to make it 7-2 at the end.
Twente go into the final week in third and two points ahead of AZ. Twente are away at PEC Zwolle, while AZ hosts Utrecht. Volendam are already down in 17th spot.