FC Twente has confirmed the signing of NEC Nijmegen defender Bart van Rooij on a four-year deal.
Twente have been looking to strengthen their defence this summer with the right-back slot a key area of focus.
The club have now managed to fill that spot with Van Rooij, who signs a contract until 2028. NEC receives an undisclosed fee for the former Netherlands U19 international.
The 23-year-old made 170 appearances for NEC Nijmegen, scoring seven times and adding 15 assists.