FC Twente has been drawn against Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg in the third qualifying round for the Champions League.
FC Twente finished third in the Eredivisie last season which was enough for a place in the third qualifying round of the revamped Champions League.
The Tukkers were unseeded for the draw and they have been handed a tough test against Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, who are managed by Pepijn Lijnders.
Head coach Joseph Oosting told the Twente official website, “In the Champions League you only come up against good opponents and that is also Red Bull Salzburg. Salzburg is a top club in Austria. They have a very recognizable philosophy and recognizable way of playing. The fact that we are here now is the reward of last season, what we all played for. The matches against Salzburg will be a nice challenge and we are all going for that.”
The first leg will be played in Austria on the 6th or 7th of August and the return in Enschede is a week later.
Twente last played in the Champions League back in 2011 and they must survive two qualifiers to get back there.