FC Twente eased to a 3-0 win over 10-man Vitesse Arnhem on Saturday evening in Enschede.
The battle for fourth place in the Eredivisie this season is heating up with Twente, Vitesse, AZ Alkmaar and Utrecht all in the running. Twente went into the weekend in fourth but fell to fifth with AZ Alkmaar recording a shock 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven.
Vitesse began the game strongly with Jacob Rasmussen heading over, before Adrian Grbic had a goal disallowed for offside. In the 18th minute, Twente took the lead against the run of play with Sondre Tronstad diverting a low cross into his own net.
On the stroke of half-time, Vitesse were reduced to ten men with Rasmussen seeing red for blocking the ball on the line with his arm. Ricky van Wolfswinkel netted the resulting penalty to make it 2-0.
Eight minutes into the second half, the Vitesse defence misjudged a high ball and Van Wolswinkel found the net to make it 3-0.
That proved to be the final goal of the game and Twente regains fourth spot in the table, while Vitesse are sixth.