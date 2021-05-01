FC Twente’s poor 2021 continued on Saturday as Fortuna Sittard eased to a 3-0 win over the Tukkers.
Twente were seventh at the turn of the year but Ron Jans side have collapsed in 2021 and they went into the game against Fortuna Sittard 12th and a run of eight games without a win. That run extended to nine on Saturday as Fortuna Sittard proved too strong for the visitors.
Lisandro Semedo opened the scoring in the 25th minute after some hesitant defending from Dario Dumic. The Twente defender seemed to make up for his error by equalising before the break, but his goal was disallowed.
On the hour mark, Twente conceded a penalty when the ball struck substitute Wout Brama on the arm. Mats Seuntjens made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.
Semedo then completed the scoring in the 74th minute, latching onto a through ball from Zian Flemming before making it 3-0.
Twente remain 12th in the table with the defeat, while Fortuna Sittard are now ninth.