Netherlands U21 coach Michael Reiziger has named his Netherlands U21 squad for the final European Championship qualifer.
Netherlands will look to book a 100% record in qualifying when they face Sweden on the 14th of October. They also have a friendly match against Mexico on the 10th.
Reiziger has handed first call-up’s to Ajax midfielder Kian Fitz-Jim and Groningen winger Thom van Bergen.
The squad is a talented one with Ajax trio Youri Baas, Devyne Rensch and Kenneth Taylor all involved along with Antoni Milambo, who scored in the Champions League for Feyenoord in midweek.
The full squad can be seen below.