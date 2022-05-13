Erwin van de Looi has named his provisional Netherlands U21 squad for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers.
Jong Oranje has three crucial qualifiers coming up against Moldova, Gibraltar and Wales. Three wins would seal Netherlands place at the European Championships.
Erwin van de Looi has handed a first call-up to Bologna right-back Denso Kasius and ADO Den Haag goalkeeper Hugo Wentges.
Ajax contributes the most players to the provisional squad with Brian Brobbey, Kenneth Taylor, Devyne Rensch, Jay Gorter and Calvin Raatsie all included. Myron Boadu, Joshua Zirkzee and Sven Botman are some of the other big names involved.
The squad will be whittled down by Van de Looi next week.
The full squad can be seen below