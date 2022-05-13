Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2021/22 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Wijndal release clause reveale... According to De Telgraaf, Owen Wijndal can leave AZ Alkmaar ...

PSG and Premier League sides c... According to Voetbal International, Arnaut Danjuma may be on his ...

Ajax confirms Schreuder appoin... Ajax has confirmed that Alfred Schreuder will replace Erik ten ...

Ten Hag: A challenge to get Ma... Erik ten Hag has spoken to Voetbal International about his ...

Schreuder agrees to become Aja... According to Voetbal International, Alfred Schreuder will be the new ...

Eredivisie round-up: Ajax cham... The penultimate round of Eredivisie action took place on Wednesday ...