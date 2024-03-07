The KNVB has announced that the Netherlands will face Canada and Iceland in two pre-Euro 2024 friendlies.
The Netherlands will continue their preparations for the Euros with games against Scotland and Germany this month. However, two more games have now been added before the tournament begins.
Oranje will take on Canada on the 6th of June before a clash with Iceland four days later. Both matches will be played at De Kuip in Rotterdam.
It will be the second time that the Netherlands has faced Canada after a 3-0 win before the 1994 World Cup. Iceland has been an opponent 12 times with nine of those matches being won.