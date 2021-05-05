According to Voetbal International, Sven van Beek may be heading for Udinese in the summer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The centre-back has an expiring contract with Feyenoord and is currently on loan with Willem II, who are interested in making the deal permanent in the summer should they remain in the Eredivisie.
VI is reporting that Udinese are also circling the 26-year-old, who has been on their radar for some time, but constant injuries have prevented them from making a move.
Other clubs in the Eredivisie and abroad are also waiting in the wings for Van Beek, who has made 153 appearances for Feyenoord.