Ronald Koeman will be delighted after UEFA confirmed that Euro 2024 competing nations will be allowed to name a 26-man squad.
During the last round of international friendlies, Koeman stated his wish that squad sizes should be increased from 23 to 26 players to help protect against injuries.
A number of other international managers also backed this and UEFA has now confirmed the change.
Later this month, Koeman shall name his provisional Netherlands squad for the upcoming tournament in Germany. The final list will then be submitted by the 7th June.