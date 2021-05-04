UEFA has confirmed that national team coaches can name 26-man squads for the upcoming European Championships.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Several national team coaches have called for larger squads due to the coronavirus outbreak and a busy club schedule.
On Tuesday, UEFA confirmed that they would increase the squad sizes from 23 to 26 men. Only 23 players can be named on a matchday selection, though.
That is good news for Frank de Boer who will be able to name three extra players for the tournament. Netherlands have to submit their squad list by the 1st of June.
Mr. De Boer, don’t forget Weghorst.