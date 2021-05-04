Feyenoord fail in bid to renew... Feyenoord's attempts to convince Lutsharel Geertruida and Marcos Senesi to ...

Heerenveen to sign Van Ewijk According to Voetbal International, Heerenveen have sealed the signing of ...

Memphis house-hunting ahead of... According to Mundo Deportivo, Memphis Depay was spotted in Barcelona ...

Van Persie to get coaching rol... According to Algemeen Dagblad, Robin van Persie is set to ...

Advocaat to stay on as Feyenoo... According to RTV Rijnmond, Dick Advocaat will stay on as ...

Eredivisie Round 31 Team of th... Here is our team of the week for Round 31 ...

Atalanta and Norwich join Doek... According to De Telegraaf, Atalanta Bergamo and Norwich City are ...