Netherlands continue their UEFA Nations League campaign with a trip to face Bosnia & Herzegovina. Kick-off on Sunday is at 5pm.
Frank de Boer’s reign as Netherlands boss got off to a poor start in midweek with a dire 1-0 defeat in Amsterdam against Mexico.
Now, the Netherlands will look to bounce back with a victory in the UEFA Nations League against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Oranje started the group with a victory over Poland but then lost 1-0 to Italy last month.
Bosnia and Herzegovina started with a draw in Italy before going down to Poland. They are also having to pick themselves up after having their chances of playing at Euro 2020 ended in midweek. After a 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland, Dušan Bajević’s side lost on penalties.
Team News
Memphis Depay is suspended for the clash and De Boer is likely to select Luuk de Jong to start up front.
Quincy Promes, Jasper Cillessen, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, and Frenkie de Jong are all set to start after starting on the bench against Mexico.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Cillessen, Dumfries, Blind, De Vrij, Van Dijk, De Roon, F. De Jong, Wijnaldum, Berghuis, Promes, L. De Jong
Bosnia have no fresh injury concerns after their clash with Northern Ireland and could select the same line-up. Edin Dzeko is the danger man up front, while Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic could also feature.
Possible Bosnia line-up: Sehic; Cipetic, Ahmedhodzic, Sanicanin, Kolasinac; Pjanic, Hadziahmetovic, Cimirot; Krunic, Dzeko, Visca
Odds
Bosnia & Herzegovina 6/1 Draw 10/3 Netherlands 4/9
Previous Meetings
Netherlands have never faced Bosnia and Herzegovina in an international before.
Can De Boer get his first win in Zenica?
The Netherlands were awful against Mexico in midweek, but De Boer did choose a weakened side for the friendly match. The performance should rise with Frenkie de Jong back in the midfield, although it will probably be at the expense of Teun Koopmeiners who did well against the Mexicans.
If Netherlands are to win the group, then wins home and away against Bosnia and Herzegovina are vital, especially with a tough away trip to Italy still ahead in a few days. However, the hosts should not be underestimated, even after their disappointment in midweek.
The match will be physical, and without Memphis Depay, the focus will fall on Luuk de Jong to lead the attack. The Sevilla striker is in good form and should be eager to prove he is the man to lead his country.
Expect the scoreline to be close, but real questions will be asked of De Boer already should the Netherlands lose.