Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

De Guzman set to sign for Gree... According to Voetbal International, Jonathan De Guzman is set to ...

Jozefzoon leaves Derby County ... Dutch winger Florian Jozefzoon has been loaned from Derby County ...

Gravenberch and Bakker still i... The shortlist to win the 2020 Golden Boy award has ...

Chelsea loan Maatsen to Charlt... Chelsea have loaned Dutch defender Ian Maatsen to Charlton Athletic ...

Kongolo set to join Fulham According to Football Insider, Terence Kongolo is set to join ...

Overmars: Ihattaren a player t... Ajax technical director Marc Overmars has stated PSV midfielder Mohamed ...