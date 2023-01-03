UEFA has picked 40 talents to watch in 2023 and three Dutchmen have been included.
UEFA releases a talent list to watch each year and for their 2023 edition, Xavi Simons (PSV), Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) and Kenneth Taylor (Ajax) have been included.
Simons has been excellent for PSV this season after joining the club from PSG and made his Netherlands debut during the World Cup. The 19-year-old has netted 10 goals and added four assists in 22 games for PSV.
Taylor was also part of the Netherlands squad at the World Cup after earning his spot in the Ajax midfield this season. The 20-year-old stepped into the Ajax team in place of Ryan Gravenberch, who moved to Bayern Munich.
Summerville has been a revelation for Leeds United in the Premier League and he netted four goals in four consecutive games including a winner against Liverpool. The 21-year-old is a pacy winger, who came through the Feyenoord academy. He has yet to make his debut for the Netherlands, but Ronald Koeman will be keeping an eye on his progress.