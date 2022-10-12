Despite being reduced to ten-men in the first half, Ajax’s U18 side managed to come away from Napoli with a 1-1 draw.
Last week, Ajax proved too strong for the Italians in Amsterdam and recorded a 5-1 victory.
After 30 minutes on Wednesday, Leonardo Rossi put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot after a foul by Raphaël Sarfo. Just before the break, Ajax were also down to ten men with Olaf Gorter receiving his second yellow.
Ajax dug deep and two minutes before the end, 16-year-old Jorrel Hato dragged the ball past an opponent before slotting it brilliantly into the net. The goal earned Ajax what could be a precious point.
Liverpool still top the group but Ajax are second and still four points ahead of Napoli.