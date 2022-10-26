Ajax have sealed their place in the next round of the UEFA Youth League thanks to a 3-1 win over Liverpool.
Ajax U18s had lost the previous fixture against Liverpool, who sat top of the table with 12 points out of 12.
Frank Peereboom’s side took the lead with a low cross from Raphaël Sarfo finished by Jaydon Banel. Just before the break, Sarfo then set up Gabriel Misehouy to fire in a second.
Liverpool did pull one back in first-half stoppage time with Ben Doak setting up Trent Kone-Doherty to finish.
Ajax substitute David Kalokoh settled the game with a strike that changed direction but there was a nasty altercation between Oualid Agougil and two Liverpool players. Agougil was only booked.
Ajax will now face Rangers next week and Liverpool will face Napoli. If Ajax wins and Liverpool don’t then the Amsterdammers can go through top of the group.