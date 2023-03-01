Ajax are out of the UEFA Youth League after a 5-1 loss against Sporting in Portugal.
Ajax was no match for their opponents from the start on Wednesday with Sporting superior in possession, mostly down to Issahaku Fatawu, who has already made a number of appearances for the first team.
The 18-year-old opened the scoring in the first half and added a further two in the second half. Rodrigo Ribeiro and Mateus Fernandes also scored before Tristan Gooijer pulled back a consolation.
Ajax exit the competition in the round of 16, leaving AZ Alkmaar as the only remaining Dutch side.