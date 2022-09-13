Ajax’s U18 side slumped to a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the second UEFA Youth League group game.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax got off to a good start last week with a win over Rangers but Frank Peereboom’s side could not follow that up with another victory against Liverpool.
The hosts had the lead after eight minutes with Oakley Cannonier netting from close range. Ajax then dominated possession for the rest of the first half, but could not find the equaliser.
Early in the second half, Cannonier netted again after some poor defending from Ajax and the forward completed his hattrick fifteen minutes before the end. In stoppage time, Louie Koumas added a fourth.
Ajax will now need to recover for their clash with Napoli up next.