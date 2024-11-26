In the UEFA Youth League, AZ Alkmaar’s U19s defeated Manchester United 2-1 on Tuesday evening.
AZ Alkmaar need to overcome Manchester United over two legs to reach the knockout stages of the competition.
AZ got off to a bad start as Jeremiah Esajas netted an own goal to put the visitors ahead but midfielder Yoël van den Ban equalised just before the break.
A long-range strike from Kasper Boogaard then turned the game around in the second half and AZ take a lead to Old Trafford next week.
Elsewhere in the competition, Feyenoord lost 6-1 at Manchester City and the Rotterdam team are stuck on one point in the competition. Kelvin Neijenhuis scored the Feyenoord goal from the penalty spot.