In the UEFA Youth League, AZ Alkmaar’s U19s defeated Manchester United 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

AZ Alkmaar need to overcome Manchester United over two legs to reach the knockout stages of the competition.

AZ got off to a bad start as Jeremiah Esajas netted an own goal to put the visitors ahead but midfielder Yoël van den Ban equalised just before the break.

A long-range strike from Kasper Boogaard then turned the game around in the second half and AZ take a lead to Old Trafford next week.

Elsewhere in the competition, Feyenoord lost 6-1 at Manchester City and the Rotterdam team are stuck on one point in the competition. Kelvin Neijenhuis scored the Feyenoord goal from the penalty spot.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14714 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter