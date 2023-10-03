AZ Alkmaar got their UEFA Youth League campaign underway with a 12-0 win over Klaipėdos FM.
AZ won the tournament last season and their first opponent in their defence of the title is Lithuanian side Klaipedos FM.
Jasper Hartog (3), Yoel van den Ban (2), Anthony Smits (2), Ro-Zangelo Daal, Lewis Schouten, Dave Kwakman, Kees Smit and Julian Oerip were the goalscorers as AZ ran out 12-0 victors.
It is the largest-ever win in the UEFA Youth League for any side and AZ have now moved onto the second round.