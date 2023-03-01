AZ Alkmaar defeated Barcelona 3-0 in the Estadi Johan Cruijff to reach the UEFA Youth League quarter-finals.
AZ’s U18s began the game brightly with Mexx Meerdink going close twice, but at the other end, goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro had to make a good save to deny Dani Rodríguez.
Eleven minutes into the second half, AZ struck in excellent fashion as Kees Smit lobbed the ball over the Barcelona goalkeeper from the centre circle.
It was 2-0 in the 63rd minute when Meerdijk slotted in a rebound after Jayden Addai was denied.
Barcelona’s Luca Roman was then sent off for his second yellow card before Meerdink added a third in stoppage time.
AZ Alkmaar will now host Real Madrid for a spot in the semi-finals. The clash will be on the 14th or 15th of March.