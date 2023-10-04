Feyenoord U19s staged a second-half comeback to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
After defeating Celtic two weeks ago, Feyenoord were looking to book another victory but despite playing well in the first half, Robin van Persie’s side went into the break behind.
Full-back Givairo Read caused a foul in the box and Adrián Niño put the hosts in front with a penalty.
In the second half, Feyenoord got a penalty of their own after a foul on Antoni Milambo, who took it himself and scored to make it 1-1.
A third penalty was awarded to Feyenoord in the final minute and Jaden Slory sealed the victory for the Rotterdammers.
Two wins from two and a double-header against Lazio to come next for Van Persie’s side, who have a commanding position in the group.