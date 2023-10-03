PSV Eindhoven’s U19 side drew 1-1 against Sevilla in the UEFA Youth League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV won their opening game against Arsenal and they were the stronger side from the start against Sevilla. However, it was the Spaniards who took the lead through Sergio Martínez in the first half.
In the second half, Tim van den Heuvel was fouled in the box and Jason van Duiven made it 1-1 from the penalty spot.
Before the end, Tai Abed had two great chances to win it for PSV but Sevilla held on for the point.
Next up for PSV is a clash with RC Lens, who have won both their games so far.