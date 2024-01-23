According to Voetbal International, Spartak Moscow are interested in signing Manfred Ugalde from Twente.
Ugalde joined Twente permanently from Manchester City for around €4 million in the summer but he could already be departing for a record fee.
According to Voetbal International, Spartak Moscow are in negotiations with FC Twente, while Ugalde has already agreed to personal terms.
Ugalde scored seven goals and six assists in eighteen league games this season. The 21-year-old Costa Rican international has a further two goals in all competitions.
According to TC/Tubantia, FC Twente will look to sign Lequincio Zeefuik from FC Volendam as a replacement. The 19-year-old has scored three times in the last four games but is out of contract in the summer.