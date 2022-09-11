The clash between AZ Alkmaar and FC Twente in the AFAS Stadion ended in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Both sides have ambitions to challenge for a top-four spot this season but the first half was a hard watch. Neither side could keep hold of the ball and chances were few and far between.
Ten minutes into the second half, Jens Odgaard broke the deadlock for the hosts as his shot found a way past Lars Unnerstall.
Twente went looking for an equaliser but Ricky van Wolfswinkel hit the post before Ramiz Zerrouki hit the crossbar. Ten minutes before the end, it was 1-1 as good work from Joshua Brent ended with substitute Manfred Ugalde firing into the far corner.
The points were shared and AZ now sits fourth, with Twente one place behind them.