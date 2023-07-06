FC Twente has confirmed the signing of striker Manfred Ugalde from Manchester City on a permanent deal.
The 21-year-old has been with Twente on loan for the past two seasons but Ugalde now returns on a four-year contract. The transfer fee paid to Manchester City has not been disclosed.
Ugalde told the club website, “For me this is one of the happiest days of my life. Belonging to FC Twente is a dream for me. When I was told that there was a possibility to make a permanent transfer I didn’t have to think about it, I am very happy here.”
The Costa Rica international scored seven times in his final nine appearances in the Eredivisie last season. In total, the forward has 13 goals and six assists in 59 games for Twente.