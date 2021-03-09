According to Voetbal International, SC Heerenveen is having issues behind the scenes. Technical manager Gerry Hamstra is clashing with the club’s management.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Hamstra has been a key figure at Heerenveen and helped the club raise millions in recent years with the sales of Denzel Dumfries, Michel Vlap, Kik Pierie and Chidera Ejuke.
However, Hamstra has been frustrated by cuts in his budget that have made his job more and more difficult. VI reports that last summer, there was already clashes between Hamstra and director Cees Roozemond, along with the supervisory board.
Hamstra missed out on a number of players in the summer that he wanted due to funds not being released. He was able to strengthen the squad in January with the arrival of Lasse Schone, Siem de Jong and Tibor Halilovic. However, that has not eased his growing frustrations with the club and he no longer feels he can achieve his goals.
According to VI, Hamstra’s exit is increasingly likely with his contract coming into its final year. He has been working in Friesland since 2016.