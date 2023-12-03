PSV Eindhoven made it 14 wins out of 14 in the Eredivisie after a 2-1 victory at Feyenoord.
Both sides went into the game in different moods with PSV winning 3-2 at Sevilla to confirm their place in the Champions League knockout stages. Feyenoord, however, have been knocked out of the competition after losing at home to Atletico Madrid.
Peter Bosz decided to bring Ismail Saibari into his starting eleven and Jerdy Schouten dropped into defence. Arne Slot brought Ramiz Zerrouki into his midfield and Luka Ivanusec replaced Yankuba Minteh.
The game was played at a ferocious pace but chances were few and far between in the first half. Johan Bakayoko fired over the bar for PSV, while Lutsharel Geertruida and Santiago Gimenez went close for the hosts.
Both sides went close early in the second half before PSV stunned the home crowd with two goals in the space of three minutes. Firstly, Saibari netted a Bakayoko pass from close range, before Olivier Boscagli headed in a free kick.
David Hancko hit the crossbar before Gimenez did pull one back for Feyenoord in the 81st minute. Feyenoord did get a chance to equalise before the end but Mats Wieffer could not convert from close range.
PSV takes the win and they move 10 points clear of second-placed Feyenoord at the top of the table.