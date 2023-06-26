Utrecht has confirmed the signing of Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal on a four-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Last week, Iqbal said goodbye to Manchester United on social media and now Utrecht has made the move official.
Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam told the website, “Zidane is a very creative midfielder, with a very good understanding of the game.
“He can intercept balls, uses his body well in duels and is intelligent. In addition, he can be at the start of an attack, thanks to his good short and long pass. Zidane plays with guts and has a high speed of action.”
Iqbal has been in the Manchester United academy since 2012 and the Iraq international has made just one appearance for the first team. The 20-year-old was highly rated by Erik ten Hag but now departs for the Netherlands.