Utrecht set a club record of 14 games unbeaten after they came away from FC Twente with a 1-0 victory.
FC Twente went into the game favourites and looking for a win which would keep them on track for the Champions league. However, former FC Twente boss Ron Jans has turned Utrecht into an unbeatable machine lately.
Utrecht goalkeeper Mattijs Branderhorst made an excellent save to deny Ricky van Wolfswinkel early on while Sem Steijn also wasted a good chance.
After half an hour, Utrecht silenced the home crowd with Jens Toornstra firing them ahead at the second attempt. Twente responded by bringing in Myron Boadu and he had the ball in the net early in the second half but the offside flag was up.
Twente then dominated the half but they could not convert their chances and Utrecht held on for the win which moves them ninth while Twente stays third but AZ and Ajax have closed the gap.