FC Utrecht sealed a slender 1-0 victory over Heracles Almelo on Friday evening to climb up to second in the table.
Utrecht started the match brightly and within ten minutes, Paxton Aaronson slid the ball into the net but his goal was disallowed for a foul in the build-up.
The game was then a bit nervy but Utrecht did eventually take the lead in the 67th minute. Aaronson was left alone at a corner to net after his initial header didn’t go in.
Before the end, Utrecht survived two scares as both Jizz Hornkamp and Luka Kulenovic both hit the post. The hosts held on and they are now just two points behind PSV while Heracles is in 12th.