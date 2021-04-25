Utrecht came from behind in the second half to seal a 2-1 victory over struggling FC Twente.
Twente went into the game looking for their first victory in seven games and after half an hour, Luciano Narsingh crossed for Danilo to net the opener.
In the 49th minute, Sander van de Streek equalised for the visitors after a nice pass from Othman Boussaid. Six minutes later, Gyrano Kerk made it 2-1 after some poor defending.
Utrecht were then awarded a penalty after a foul by Joel Drommel, but Van de Streek missed his spot-kick. That miss did not come back to haunt Utrecht, though, as Twente failed to find an equaliser.
Utrecht are sixth in the table while Twente are ninth. The Tukker’s chances of taking a European playoff spot are dwindling.