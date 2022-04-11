Henk Fraser has been officially confirmed as the next head coach of Utrecht.
Utrecht sacked Rene Hake earlier in this year and decided to take their time in finding a successor, appointing Rick Kruys as interim boss until the end of the season.
Utrecht have now confirmed that Henk Fraser has agreed a three-year contract to take over the club in the summer.
Fraser is currently the head coach of bottom-of-the-table Sparta Rotterdam but had already announced that he will depart in the summer. He is also assistant coach of Louis van Gaal with the Netherlands but will leave this position.
Fraser spent two years as a player with Utrecht and will now return as a head coach. It is his fourth club as a head coach after ADO Den Haag, Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam.