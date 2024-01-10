FC Utrecht has completed the signing of Sam Lammers on loan from Rangers.
The Dutchman only moved to Rangers in the summer in a £3.5 million move from Atalanta, but he has struggled in Scotland.
Rangers made Lammers available this month and FC Utrecht have swooped to take him on loan until the end of the season. There is no option to make the move permanent.
The 26-year-old returns to the Eredivisie where he has previously played for PSV Eindhoven and Heerenveen. He needs to help Ron Jans side score goals with Utrecht struggling to replace Anastasios Douvikas, who left for Celta Vigo in the summer.