Utrecht were on the end of a concert of boos from the home crowd after they drew 0-0 against Cambuur on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Bas Dost was placed in the starting eleven after his two goals last weekend as Utrecht went looking for their first win of the campaign, while Cambuur were looking to bounce back after defeat to Excelsior.
Dost was denied by Cambuur goalkeeper João Virgínia in the third minute, before the stopper also saved well from Daishawn Redan twice. Utrecht full-back Djevencio van der Kust got through on goal but his finish was wild.
In the second half, Cambuur created the biggest chances but Jamie Jacobs and Mees Hoedemakers could not find the net. Just before full-time Utrecht thought they should have a penalty, but Luuk Brouwers claims were waved away.
Utrecht move onto two points while Cambuur get their first of the campaign.